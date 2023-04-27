Activision Blizzard - Q1 revenues up 34.8% as merger blocked

Activision Blizzard's first quarter results came with the news that the UK Competition and Markets Authority had blocked the Microsoft merger due to concerns about cloud gaming competition. Management intends to "work aggressively with Microsoft to reverse it on appeal".

Revenue was up 34.8% to $2.4bn, with strong growth seen across console, PC and mobile platforms.

Underlying operating profit from the company's three main segments, Activision, Blizzard and King was up 27%, totalling $476m. Much of the improvement was driven by Activision's flagship title Call of Duty.

Free cash flow of $540m fell 14%. Net cash stood at about $8.9bn.

For the full year Activision Blizzard expects high-teens revenue growth, and at least high-single digit growth in total segment operating income.

The shares closed down 11.5% on the day.

View the latest Activision share price and how to deal

Our view

HL view to follow.

Activision Blizzard key facts Forward price/earnings ratio (next 12 months): 19.4

Ten year average forward price/earnings ratio: 20.8

Prospective dividend yield (next 12 months): 0.69% All ratios are sourced from Refinitiv. Please remember yields are variable and not a reliable indicator of future income. Keep in mind key figures shouldn't be looked at on their own - it's important to understand the big picture.

Sign up for updates on Activision Blizzard

Find out more about Activision Blizzard shares including how to invest

This article is original Hargreaves Lansdown content, published by Hargreaves Lansdown. It was correct as at the date of publication, and our views may have changed since then. Unless otherwise stated estimates, including prospective yields, are a consensus of analyst forecasts provided by Refinitiv. These estimates are not a reliable indicator of future performance. Yields are variable and not guaranteed. Investments rise and fall in value so investors could make a loss.

This article is not advice or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold any investment. No view is given on the present or future value or price of any investment, and investors should form their own view on any proposed investment. This article has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research and is considered a marketing communication. Non-independent research is not subject to FCA rules prohibiting dealing ahead of research, however HL has put controls in place (including dealing restrictions, physical and information barriers) to manage potential conflicts of interest presented by such dealing. Please see our full non-independent research disclosure for more information.