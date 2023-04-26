Alphabet- first quarter beats expectations

Alphabet's first quarter results were better than expected. Revenue rose 6% to $69.8bn, ignoring the effect of exchange rates. On a reported basis, advertising revenue fell around $100m to $54.5bn. Within this, Google Search and YouTube ads both increased.

Traffic acquisition costs (TAC) were $11.7bn, down from $12.0bn.

Operating profit was around $2.5bn lower at $17.4bn, reflecting higher research and development, sales and marketing and general costs. Margins dipped five percentage points to 25%. However, within operating profit, the group's previously heavily loss-making division, Google Cloud, posted profit for the first time. It generated operating profit of $191m.

Free cashflow generated was $17.2bn, while Alphabet had net cash of $101.4bn as at the end of the period.

A $70bn buyback programme was also announced.

The shares rose 1.7% in after-hours trading.

Alphabet key facts Forward price/earnings ratio (next 12 months): 19.3

Ten year average forward price/earnings ratio: 22.8

Prospective dividend yield (next 12 months): 0.0% All ratios are sourced from Refinitiv. Please remember yields are variable and not a reliable indicator of future income. Keep in mind key figures shouldn't be looked at on their own - it's important to understand the big picture.

