Associated British Foods - revenue soars but profit stumbles

Associated British Food saw its first half revenue rise 17% to £9.6bn, ignoring the effects of exchange rates. This was thanks to growth across all business segments, and the key Primark business grew by more than expected, with sales up 17% to £4.2bn, thanks to higher prices and volumes.

Total underlying operating profit fell 7% to £684m. Profit across the Food businesses grew 4% to £373m, after a particularly strong performance from the Ingredients division. Profit at Primark fell 16% to £351m as the cost of goods, labour, energy and shipping all rose, and Primark decided not to pass the full extent of these rises onto customers.

Net debt, including lease liabilities, grew in-line with group expectations, rising from £1.8bn to £2.6bn. Free cash flow fell from an inflow of £188m to an outflow of £290m as the group spent £140m on share buybacks, inventory levels increased in the Sugar businesses and at Primark. These inventory levels are expected to reduce in the second half.

For the full year, underlying operating profit is expected to be roughly in-line with last year, which came in at £1.4bn. At Primark, the group remains "cautious" about the resilience of consumer discretionary spending.

The board has declared an interim dividend of 14.2p per share, representing a 3% increase on last year.

The shares fell 4.0% following the announcement.

ABF key facts Forward price/earnings ratio (next 12 months): 14.7

Ten year average forward price/earnings ratio: 20.2

Prospective dividend yield (next 12 months): 2.4% All ratios are sourced from Refinitiv. Please remember yields are variable and not a reliable indicator of future income. Keep in mind key figures shouldn't be looked at on their own - it's important to understand the big picture.

