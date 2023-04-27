AstraZeneca - Q1 revenue flat, guidance unchanged

AstraZeneca's first quarter revenue of $10.6bn was flat ignoring the effect of currency movements. Excluding the $1.5bn decline in COVID-19 medicine sales, revenue rose by 15%. The strongest drivers of this increase were sales of therapies for cancer and Cardiovascular, Renal and Metabolism (CVRM) conditions.

Underlying operating profit grew by 4% to $3.9bn. This reflected a shift in sales mix towards higher margin products, offset somewhat by higher research and development spend as well as other operating costs.

Free cash flow was broadly flat at $3.0bn, as was net debt which totalled $25.1bn.

AstraZeneca re-iterated full year guidance of low to mid-single digit revenue growth.

The shares were up 1.2% following the announcement.

Our view

AstraZeneca key facts Forward price/earnings ratio: 19.1

Ten year average forward price/earnings ratio: 17.7

Prospective dividend yield (next 12 months): 2.1% All ratios are sourced from Refinitiv. Please remember yields are variable and not a reliable indicator of future income. Keep in mind key figures shouldn't be looked at on their own - it's important to understand the big picture.

This article is original Hargreaves Lansdown content, published by Hargreaves Lansdown. It was correct as at the date of publication, and our views may have changed since then. Unless otherwise stated estimates, including prospective yields, are a consensus of analyst forecasts provided by Refinitiv. These estimates are not a reliable indicator of future performance. Yields are variable and not guaranteed. Investments rise and fall in value so investors could make a loss.

