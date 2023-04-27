Barclays - first-quarter profit beats expectations

Barclays reported an 11% rise in income to £7.2bn in the first quarter. Growth was mainly driven by higher net interest income in the UK and higher credit card balances in the US. The large investment banking division saw income up 1%, a record first-quarter performance.

Net interest margin for Barclays UK, a measure of the profitability of lending and borrowing, rose from 2.62% to 3.18%.

Profit before tax rose 16% to £2.6bn, ahead of expectations. The impairment charge, which is put aside in preparation for loan defaults, of £524m was toward the lower end of guidance, and operating costs were broadly flat. Last year's figure included one-off litigation charges, excluding which, costs were up 14%.

The CET1 ratio (a vital balance sheet metric) was 13.6%, down from 13.9% in December 2022 and within the 13-14% medium-term target range.

Barclays is targeting a return on tangible equity of greater than 10% for the year and a net interest margin in the UK division of over 3.2%.

The shares rose 2.5% in early trading.

Barclays key facts Forward price/book ratio (next 12 months): 0.36

Ten year average forward price/earnings ratio: 0.55

Prospective dividend yield (next 12 months): 6.1% All ratios are sourced from Refinitiv. Please remember yields are variable and not a reliable indicator of future income. Keep in mind key figures shouldn't be looked at on their own - it's important to understand the big picture.

