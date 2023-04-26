Bunzl - revenue remains resilient

Bunzl reported first-quarter revenue growth of 1.2%, ignoring the effect of exchange rates. Organic growth of 0.6% was driven by continued inflation, propping up the selling prices of Bunzl's products, offset by the expected decline in Covid-19-related sales. Acquisitions had a positive net impact of 0.6% on growth, as new acquisitions offset revenue losses from the disposal of the UK healthcare business.

The Group continues to expect revenue in 2023 to be slightly higher than in 2022, driven by both organic growth and acquisitions. Underling operating profit is expected to be ''resilient'', with operating margin slightly higher than historical levels.

The shares fell 2.3% in early trading.

Our view

Bunzl key facts Forward price/earnings ratio (next 12 months): 18.1

Ten year average forward price/earnings ratio: 18.3

Prospective dividend yield (next 12 months): 2.1% All ratios are sourced from Refinitiv. Please remember yields are variable and not a reliable indicator of future income. Keep in mind key figures shouldn't be looked at on their own - it's important to understand the big picture.

