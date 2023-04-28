Chevron - Earnings rise despite lower oil and gas sales

Chevron's first quarter revenues were down 6.6% to $50.8bn.

However, underlying earnings were up from $6.5bn to $6.7bn, mainly due to higher margins on refined product sales. This was partially offset by lower oil and gas sales where production fell, reflecting the exit from certain projects.

Average prices fell for oil in the US and overseas. Realised gas prices also fell in the US, but were up slightly overseas.

Free cash flow reduced from $6.1bn to $4.2bn, the fall a fairly even split between higher capital expenditure and lower operating cash flows. Chevron ended the quarter with net debt of $7.4bn up from $5.4bn.

During the quarter, the Board declared a dividend of $1.51 per share. Share buybacks totalled $3.75bn, with a further $4.375bn expected over the second quarter.

The shares were flat in pre-market trading.

View the latest Chevron share price and how to deal

Our view

HL view to follow

Chevron key facts Forward price/earnings ratio (next 12 months):11.6

Ten year average forward price/earnings ratio: 15.5

Prospective dividend yield (next 12 months): 3.7% All ratios are sourced from Refinitiv. Please remember yields are variable and not a reliable indicator of future income. Keep in mind key figures shouldn't be looked at on their own - it's important to understand the big picture.

Sign up for updates on Chevron

Find out more about Chevron shares including how to invest

This article is original Hargreaves Lansdown content, published by Hargreaves Lansdown. It was correct as at the date of publication, and our views may have changed since then. Unless otherwise stated estimates, including prospective yields, are a consensus of analyst forecasts provided by Refinitiv. These estimates are not a reliable indicator of future performance. Yields are variable and not guaranteed. Investments rise and fall in value so investors could make a loss.

This article is not advice or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold any investment. No view is given on the present or future value or price of any investment, and investors should form their own view on any proposed investment. This article has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research and is considered a marketing communication. Non-independent research is not subject to FCA rules prohibiting dealing ahead of research, however HL has put controls in place (including dealing restrictions, physical and information barriers) to manage potential conflicts of interest presented by such dealing. Please see our full non-independent research disclosure for more information.