GSK - profits stable despite fall in COVID-19 sales

GSK's first quarter revenues fell by 8% to £6.9bn ignoring currency movements. This reflected lower sales of COVID-19 medicines. Excluding COVID-19 sales, turnover was up 10% with growth across all segments.

Despite the drop in the top line, underlying operating profit was broadly flat at £2.1bn even after the impact of legal charges relating to the Zejula dispute.

Free cash outflow was £689m against an inflow of £1.5bn last year, in part due to a favourable legal settlement in the comparative period but also an increase in inventory.

Net debt totalled £18.0bn up by £0.8bn from the end of 2022.

Full year guidance remains unchanged.

A dividend of 14p per share was declared, with a total of 56.5p still expected for the year as a whole.

The shares were flat following the announcement.

GSK key facts Forward price/earnings ratio (next 12 months): 10.1

Ten year average forward price/earnings ratio: 11.3

Prospective dividend yield (next 12 months): 3.86% All ratios are sourced from Refinitiv. Please remember yields are variable and not a reliable indicator of future income. Keep in mind key figures shouldn't be looked at on their own - it's important to understand the big picture.

