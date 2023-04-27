Meta - shares rise on better-than-expected first quarter

Revenue rose 3% to $28.6bn in the first quarter, beating analyst expectations, reflecting advertising revenue of $28.1bn, which was up 4%.

The number of Daily Active People using at least one of Meta's platforms rose 5% to 3.02bn.

A 10% jump in costs, including over $1bn in restructuring charges, meant operating profit was 15% lower at $7.2bn.

Lower profits contributed to a $1.6bn decline in free cash flow to $6.9bn, while net cash on the balance sheet was $27.5bn.

Meta's AI work is said to be driving "good results", Q2 revenue is expected to be $29.5-32bn. Restructuring costs means full year expenses are due to be $86-90bn

Meta expects the Irish Data Protection Commission (IDPC) to issue a decision in May in its inquiry relating to transatlantic data transfers of Facebook user data

The shares rose 11% in pre-market trading.

View the latest Meta share price and how to deal

Our view

HL view to follow.

Sign up for updates on Meta

Find out more about Meta shares including how to invest

Meta key facts Forward price/earnings ratio (next 12 months): 19.4

Ten year average forward price/earnings ratio: 28.3

Prospective dividend yield (next 12 months): 0.0% All ratios are sourced from Refinitiv. Please remember yields are variable and not a reliable indicator of future income. Keep in mind key figures shouldn't be looked at on their own - it's important to understand the big picture.

This article is original Hargreaves Lansdown content, published by Hargreaves Lansdown. It was correct as at the date of publication, and our views may have changed since then. Unless otherwise stated estimates, including prospective yields, are a consensus of analyst forecasts provided by Refinitiv. These estimates are not a reliable indicator of future performance. Yields are variable and not guaranteed. Investments rise and fall in value so investors could make a loss.

This article is not advice or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold any investment. No view is given on the present or future value or price of any investment, and investors should form their own view on any proposed investment. This article has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research and is considered a marketing communication. Non-independent research is not subject to FCA rules prohibiting dealing ahead of research, however HL has put controls in place (including dealing restrictions, physical and information barriers) to manage potential conflicts of interest presented by such dealing. Please see our full non-independent research disclosure for more information.