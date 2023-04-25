Nestle - price hikes push Q1 sales ahead of expectations

Nestlé has reported first-quarter sales of CHF 23.5bn, reflecting organic growth of 9.3%. Price hikes of 9.8% drove growth as volumes were slightly lower, down 0.5%. Pricing efforts are helping offset ongoing cost pressures.

There was broad-based growth across geographies and categories, with Purina PetCare as the most significant contributor. E-commerce sales grew by 13.6%, reaching 16.2% of total Group sales.

Plans are underway to establish a joint venture for Nestlé's frozen pizza business in Europe. The deal should close in the second half of 2023, subject to the required approvals.

The Group remains on track to deliver full-year organic sales growth of 6-8%, underlying operating margin of 17.0-17.5%, and underlying earnings per share growth of 6-10%.

Nestlé key facts Forward price/earnings ratio (next 12 months): 22.4

Ten year average forward price/earnings ratio: 21.4

Prospective dividend yield (next 12 months): 2.8% All ratios are sourced from Refinitiv. Please remember yields are variable and not a reliable indicator of future income. Keep in mind key figures shouldn't be looked at on their own - it's important to understand the big picture.

