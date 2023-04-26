Persimmon - sales rates edge higher, but challenges remain

Persimmon's completions declined by 42% to 1,136 homes, reflecting a lower order book at the beginning of the period.

In the first quarter, net private sales rates have roughly doubled to 0.62 when compared to the final quarter of 2022, but this remains some way below the 0.98 they stood at 12 months ago. Despite this, overall pricing remained firm in the first quarter, with the private average selling price on completions up 10% year-on-year.

Persimmon's forward sales position fell 30% year-on-year to £1.7bn, but has moved forward from the £1.0bn level at the beginning of 2023.

Land holdings also came in 6% lower at around 86,400 plots, and the cash position fell 18% to £353m.

Build cost inflation remains at 8-9%, with little sign of easing in the short-term. Incentives on new home reservations are running at around 3%, as the group continues to offer part exchanges and 10-month mortgage free offers.

If current momentum continues, Persimmon expects full year completions to be towards the top end of its 8,000-9,000 guidance.

The shares rose 3.6% following the announcement.

Our view

Persimmon key facts Forward price/earnings ratio (next 12 months): 1.1

Ten year average forward price/earnings ratio: 2.1

Prospective dividend yield (next 12 months): 5.1% All ratios are sourced from Refinitiv. Please remember yields are variable and not a reliable indicator of future income. Keep in mind key figures shouldn't be looked at on their own - it's important to understand the big picture.

