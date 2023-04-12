Petrofac - operating losses for 2022 downgraded

Petrofac has updated on trading ahead of its 2022 results. Having undertaken a review of its contracts, the Group is recognising an additional reduction in operating profit. The reduction relates to legacy contracts including the Thai Oil Clean Fuels Project, reflecting additional contract costs and caution around additional revenues that the contracts might generate.

Full year group guidance is now for an operating loss between $150m and $170m, against an expectation of a $100m loss when Petrofac last guided in December 2022.

Year-end net debt was at $349m with headroom of a further $506m before it reaches its current borrowing limits. Petrofac has reached agreement in principle with its lenders to extend its borrowing facilities by 12 months to October 2024.

The shares were down 15.9% in early trading.

Our view

Petrofac key facts Forward price/sales ratio: 0.18

Ten year average forward price/sales ratio: 0.46

Prospective dividend yield (next 12 months): 1.4% All ratios are sourced from Refinitiv. Please remember yields are variable and not a reliable indicator of future income. Keep in mind key figures shouldn't be looked at on their own - it's important to understand the big picture.

This article is original Hargreaves Lansdown content, published by Hargreaves Lansdown. It was correct as at the date of publication, and our views may have changed since then. Unless otherwise stated estimates, including prospective yields, are a consensus of analyst forecasts provided by Refinitiv. These estimates are not a reliable indicator of future performance. Yields are variable and not guaranteed. Investments rise and fall in value so investors could make a loss.

This article is not advice or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold any investment. No view is given on the present or future value or price of any investment, and investors should form their own view on any proposed investment. This article has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research and is considered a marketing communication. Non-independent research is not subject to FCA rules prohibiting dealing ahead of research, however HL has put controls in place (including dealing restrictions, physical and information barriers) to manage potential conflicts of interest presented by such dealing. Please see our full non-independent research disclosure for more information.