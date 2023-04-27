Sainsbury- profit at top end of guidance

Retail sales, excluding fuel, rose 2% to £28.7bn for the full year. That reflects a 10.8% increase in Grocery, which was driven by higher overall prices rather than volume. General Merchandise fell 4.9% - Argos declines were smaller than Sainbury's general merchandise, and clothing sales were flat.

Despite a dip in margins as the group invested in keeping prices down, as well as lower volumes, underlying pre-tax profit came in at the top end of the group's guidance range at £690m. This was a 5% fall on the previous year.

Retail free cash flow rose £142m to £645m, reflecting lower inventories and more favourable payment terms with suppliers following Covid disruption. Group net debt, including leases, was £5.2bn.

Looking ahead, Sainsbury currently expects underlying pre-tax profit of around £640m - £700m in the new financial year. It acknowledged the outlook for consumer spending is uncertain.

A final dividend of 9.2p was announced, taking the full-year payment to 13.1p per share, in-line with the previous year.

The shares fell 0.7% following the announcement.

Sainsbury key facts Forward price/earnings ratio (next 12 months): 14.0

Ten year average forward price/earnings ratio: 11.7

Prospective dividend yield (next 12 months): 4.3% All ratios are sourced from Refinitiv. Please remember yields are variable and not a reliable indicator of future income. Keep in mind key figures shouldn't be looked at on their own - it's important to understand the big picture.

