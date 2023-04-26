Standard Chartered - earnings beat expectations

Standard Chartered reported a 13% increase in operating income over the first quarter, ignoring the effect of exchange rates, coming in at $4.4bn. Net interest income rose 18%, as higher interest rates pushed net interest margin (a measure of the profitability of lending/borrowing) up from 1.58% to 1.63% quarter-over-quarter. Other income, from fees and trading, was up 9%.

The Group recognised a charge of $26m in preparation for loan defaults, well below company compiled market consensus. Income rose faster than costs, and the underlying cost-income ratio improved by 1.7 percentage points to 60.9%.

Underlying profit before tax of $1.7bn beat expectations and reflects a 25% increase on last year when ignoring exchange rates. The CET1 ratio (a vital balance sheet metric) was 13.7%, towards the top of the 13-14% target range.

For 2023, Income growth is expected at the top end of the previous 8-10% range. Net interest margin is expected to be around 1.7%, with return on tangible equity approaching 10%.

The shares were broadly flat in early trading.

