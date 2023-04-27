Unilever - sales beat expectations as big brands shine

Unilever reported first-quarter revenue of €14.8bn, reflecting underlying sales growth of 10.5% - well ahead of market expectations. Higher prices were the sole driver of growth, up 10.7%, which helped offset a 0.2% drop in volumes.

Growth was led by the Group's larger 'billion+ Euro' brands, spread across the full range of business units and geographies.

Underlying sales growth for the year is expected to be at the top end of the 3-5% ongoing target range. Price hikes are expected to continue over the first half and soften through the year.

The board announced a maintained quarterly interim dividend of €0.4268. In March, the Group announced a third €750m tranche of the ongoing €3bn buyback.

The shares rose 1.2% in early trading.

Unilever key facts Forward price/earnings ratio (next 12 months): 19.0

Ten year average forward price/earnings ratio: 19.3

Prospective dividend yield (next 12 months): 3.3% All ratios are sourced from Refinitiv. Please remember yields are variable and not a reliable indicator of future income. Keep in mind key figures shouldn't be looked at on their own - it's important to understand the big picture.

