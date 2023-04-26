Visa- international payments help lift revenue

Net revenue rose 11% to $8.0bn in the second quarter, which was a 13% increase when currency fluctuations are ignored. Growth reflected a 10% uplift in payments volume, as well as a 24% increase in cross-border transactions. International cross-border transactions, which excludes Europe, were up 32%. Total processed transactions were 50.1bn in the three-month period.

Higher personnel expenses meant operating costs were 11% higher at $2.6bn. There was a 16% increase in spending on client incentives to $2.9bn.

The higher revenues helped offset this, resulting in a 14% increase in underlying net profit to $4.4bn.

Visa generated free cash flow of $7.6bn, and had net debt of $6.8bn as at the end of the period.

The board of directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.450 per share and there's over $11.0bn left of the existing share buyback programme.

The shares rose 1.2% inÂ pre-market trading.

Visa key facts Forward price/earnings ratio (next 12 months): 25.0

Ten year average forward price/earnings ratio: 26.6

Prospective dividend yield (next 12 months): 0.8% All ratios are sourced from Refinitiv. Please remember yields are variable and not a reliable indicator of future income. Keep in mind key figures shouldn't be looked at on their own - it's important to understand the big picture.

