Whitbread - Confident outlook, dividend hiked 43.5%

Whitbread's underlying full year revenues climbed 27% above pre-pandemic levels to £2.6bn. That reflected growth in Premier Inn, helped by fuller hotels, more rooms on offer and higher prices. This more than offset weakness in food & beverage sales.

Underlying operating profit rose more slowly than revenue, rising 12% to £544m. The slower growth partly reflected higher operating losses in Germany.

Whitbread generated free cash flow of £243.6m. Net debt of £3.8bn, including lease liabilities, was up 29% from March 2020. This largely reflected the extra leases taken on in expanding the hotel estate.

In the first seven weeks of this year UK sales were up 17% compared to last year, with hotels continuing to outperform the wider market. UK cost inflation guidance remains unchanged at 7-8%. In Germany, accommodation sales were up 140% reflecting the smaller size of the German business. Whitbread expects to add between 2,500 and 3,500 rooms across the UK and Germany this year.

The Board has recommended a final dividend of 49.8p, a 43.5% increase on last year. This is alongside a new £300m buyback plan, to be completed in the first half of the current financial year.

The shares were up 3.8% in following the announcement.

View the latest Whitbread share price and how to deal

Our view

HL View to follow.

Whitbread key facts Forward price/book ratio (next 12 months): 1.42

Ten year average forward price/book ratio: 2.30

Prospective dividend yield (next 12 months): 2.2% All ratios are sourced from Refinitiv. Please remember yields are variable and not a reliable indicator of future income. Keep in mind key figures shouldn't be looked at on their own - it's important to understand the big picture.

Sign up for updates on Whitbread

Find out more about Whitbread shares including how to invest

This article is original Hargreaves Lansdown content, published by Hargreaves Lansdown. It was correct as at the date of publication, and our views may have changed since then. Unless otherwise stated estimates, including prospective yields, are a consensus of analyst forecasts provided by Refinitiv. These estimates are not a reliable indicator of future performance. Yields are variable and not guaranteed. Investments rise and fall in value so investors could make a loss.

This article is not advice or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold any investment. No view is given on the present or future value or price of any investment, and investors should form their own view on any proposed investment. This article has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research and is considered a marketing communication. Non-independent research is not subject to FCA rules prohibiting dealing ahead of research, however HL has put controls in place (including dealing restrictions, physical and information barriers) to manage potential conflicts of interest presented by such dealing. Please see our full non-independent research disclosure for more information.