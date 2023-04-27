WPP - Q1 sales rise, full year guidance unchanged

First quarter net sales rose 2.9% to £2.8bn, on a like-for-like (LFL) basis. There was growth in all business areas, with Global Integrated Agencies benefitting from a strong performance at GroupM. WPP won $1.5bn of net new business in the period, including from Adobe, Ford and Lloyds Banking Group.

The group said artificial intelligence (AI) "will be fundamental to WPP's business" and "there are many applications of AI today in the work we do for clients".

Net debt as at the end of March was £1.4bn higher than the start of the year, partly reflecting WPP's acquisitions in the quarter.

Full year guidance is unchanged, including net revenue growth of 3-5%. The group also expects capital expenditure of £300m and restructuring costs of around £180m.

The shares fell 2.2% following the announcement.

WPP Key facts Forward price/earnings ratio (next 12 months): 9.1

Ten year average forward price/earnings ratio: 12.0

Prospective dividend yield (next 12 months): 4.4% All ratios are sourced from Refinitiv. Please remember yields are variable and not a reliable indicator of future income. Keep in mind key figures shouldn't be looked at on their own - it's important to understand the big picture.

