ASOS - revenues fall in key markets

ASOS saw its first-half revenue fall 7% to £1.8bn,excluding the impact of exchange rates and suspended trade in Russia. This reflects a "challenging" trading environment, as well as reduced marketing activity and a lower amount of markdowns on prices. Sales were down in its key UK and US markets.

Underlying operating profit fell from £26.2m to a loss of £69.4m, driven by lower sales levels and the impact of higher costs. Wage inflation in the group's distribution centres has been especially high.

Net debt worsened from £62.6m to £431.7m as a result of higher borrowing and lower cash levels. Free cash outflow also worsened from £256.5m to £262.7m.

The group expects full-year sales to decline by a low double-digit percentage. Underlying operating profit is anticipated to land in the £40-£60m range.

The shares fell 8.1% following the announcement.

Our view

ASOS is still struggling to prevent a fall in its top line. The most recent declines are being blamed on the group's lower marketing spend, as well as reduced levels of discounting as it aims to prop up profitability. For now, lower freight rates coupled with price hikes on the group's own brands are helping to keep the underlying gross margin broadly flat.

There's been a big drive to clear out excess stock, which has come down 9% in the first half. There's further work to be done on this front, but getting excess stock off the books should provide some longer-lasting relief to margins moving forwards.

On the cost-cutting side, the group's already delivered around £100m in savings in the first half, with a further £200m expected to materialise in the second half. And despite wage inflation continuing to be an issue, these cost savings are expected to return the group to profitability in the second half of the year.

Times are tough. ASOS' position as a middle of the road retailer means it's particularly vulnerable to consumers with shrinking budgets. It's not as cheap as Primark, but customers aren't as resilient to a downturn as they are at luxury names. To a certain extent, this is out of the group's hands, and medium-term demand will depend on what happens to the economy. That makes it important to assess plans for long-term growth.

A thorough review of underperforming overseas markets, where extensive investment hasn't yielded strong results, has led the group to reallocate resources away from the US. Improving profitability has become the number one priority, but pushing cost cuts too far could be problematic in the long run. international markets, especially the US, hold the key to the group's future growth, and sacrificing investment in these markets now could come back to bite ASOS when market conditions recover.

For all the challenges, ASOS does have some strong foundations to build on.

It's set up well to offer something for everyone, with options all along the price scale. In normal times, this makes the group more resilient than other online retailers, in our opinion. The Premier programme, which offers free delivery for a year, is key to driving customer loyalty, profitability, and has potential to reach more customers too. There's even the option to hike the programme's price as it sits at the low end of the scale, though management haven't hinted to that yet.

Ultimately, there are long term opportunities for ASOS but short to medium term challenges shouldn't be overlooked. That's reflected in a valuation that's come down significantly over the past year.

ASOS key facts Forward price/earnings ratio (next 12 months): 17.5

Ten year average forward price/earnings ratio: 49.2

Prospective dividend yield (next 12 months): 0.0% All ratios are sourced from Refinitiv. Please remember yields are variable and not a reliable indicator of future income. Keep in mind key figures shouldn't be looked at on their own - it's important to understand the big picture.

