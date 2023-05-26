ASOS - set to issue new equity

ASOS has announced its intention to raise around £80m of funds by issuing new equity shares, including an offer to retail investors of up to £5m. The amount represents around 20% of the group's existing ordinary share capital and will be sold at a price of 418.1p per share, reflecting the closing price on 25 May.

ASOS also refinanced some of its debt, and estimates the average annual interest rate on the new debt facilities will be around 11%, taking the average rate across all borrowings to about 5% .

The group expects these changes will aid a return to return to profitability and cash generation.

The shares rose 5.7% following the announcement.

ASOS key facts Forward price/earnings ratio (next 12 months): 18.8

Ten year average forward price/earnings ratio: 49.2

Prospective dividend yield (next 12 months): 0.0%

This article is original Hargreaves Lansdown content, published by Hargreaves Lansdown. It was correct as at the date of publication, and our views may have changed since then. Unless otherwise stated estimates, including prospective yields, are a consensus of analyst forecasts provided by Refinitiv. These estimates are not a reliable indicator of future performance. Yields are variable and not guaranteed. Investments rise and fall in value so investors could make a loss.

