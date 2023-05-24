Aviva - broad growth over Q1, guidance unchanged

Aviva has delivered growth across the portfolio over the first quarter.

In life, the value of new business rose 21% to £181m. Performance was driven by Insurance and Retirement. Sales were up 11% and 17% respectively, with private healthcare and an active bulk annuity market contributing to growth. A challenging market meant net flows for Wealth were down 15% to £2.3bn - Workplace was the standout, with flows up 25%.

In general insurance, total gross written premiums rose 11%, ignoring the effect of exchange rates, to £2.4bn. There was double-digit growth in both personal and commercial lines, and prices remain in focus given the inflationary environment.

The Solvency II ratio, a key measure of insurers' capitalisation, fell from 212% to 193%. That reflected payment of the final dividend and the £300m buyback that's nearing completion.

The Group is on track to deliver cost savings of £750m by 2024 and dividend guidance of £915m for 2023 remains unchanged.

The shares fell 3.5% in early trading.

Aviva key facts Forward price/earnings ratio (next 12 months): 7.3

Ten year average forward price/earnings ratio: 6.5

Prospective dividend yield (next 12 months): 7.9% All ratios are sourced from Refinitiv. Please remember yields are variable and not a reliable indicator of future income. Keep in mind key figures shouldn't be looked at on their own - it's important to understand the big picture.

One of HL's Independent Non-Executive Directors is also a Non-Executive Director at Aviva plc.

This article is original Hargreaves Lansdown content, published by Hargreaves Lansdown. It was correct as at the date of publication, but our views may have changed since then. Unless otherwise stated estimates, including prospective yields, are a consensus of analyst forecasts provided by Refinitiv. These estimates are not a reliable indicator of future performance. Yields are variable and not guaranteed. Investments rise and fall in value so investors could make a loss.

