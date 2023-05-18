Burberry - China sales rise in Q4

Revenue rose 5% to £3.1bn for the full year, reflecting like for like growth in all regions apart from the Americas. Burberry benefited from the relaxing of Covid restrictions, with a strong rebound seen in Mainland China in the final quarter. There has been an "excellent response" to the refreshed brand campaigns, and both leather goods and outerwear performed well.

The higher revenue fed into an 8% increase in underlying operating profit to £634m. The group has also focused on boosting efficiency in the supply chain, as well as its merchandising and digital operations.

Free cash flow rose to £393m from £340m, while net debt more than doubled to £460m, reflecting the share buyback programme.

Burberry remains on track to meet its medium-term guidance, including £4bn of sales. A dividend of 61p per share was announced, up 30%. A £400m share buyback was also announced.

The shares fell 6.1% following the announcement.

Our view

Burberry's progress is underlwhelming, and the market has punished the valuation for it.

China is responsible for a big chunk of revenue, both within its borders, but also from Chinese tourist spending abroad. Performance has been dented by restrictions in the region, and a broader weakening of the economic outlook. This is out of Burberry's control, and while we're seeing sales start to rebound now restrictions are easing, investors would like to see a prolonged period of upwards movement in sales in the area.

Away from China, Europe is doing very well. Demand for accessories and leather goods is positive. That suggests Burberry's doing everything right behind the scenes, and the creative success should result in a boost to the Asia Pacific region when trading gets back to normal.

Ultimately, Burberry's efforts to be seen at the top end of luxury fashion have proved a shrewd move. New products and ranges have been well received, with the important categories of Leather Goods and Outerwear doing well.

Plus, luxury fashion is all about image, and elevating the brand will pay dividends in the form of higher prices and stickier customers. Those luxury customers also help in a different way. With inflation continuing to surge, it's worth remembering luxury customers tend not to be as swayed by economic ups and downs, including when money in the bank is losing its value at a faster rate than normal.

Investment is a key part of reinvigorating the Burberry brand, so investors shouldn't be expecting a total about-turn in bottom line growth just yet. The market will be watching operating margins like a hawk - the group's plans are admirable here, but executing a reduction on per-unit-costs to this degree is a very tall order.

The group's balance sheet is in reasonable health, with net debt not overly worrying as a proportion of cash profits (EBITDA). That not only provides the fuel for store and product investment, but means the group is comfortable enough to increase shareholder returns. Dividends are back, and currently at a higher level than pre-pandemic. No dividend is ever guaranteed.

Overall, although revenue growth is sluggish, we're pleased with progress. Given the underlying reaction to new ranges and the uptick in full price sales, we think Burberry's in a good position to boost sales, margins and ultimately profits in the longer term. That said, the short-term remains fraught with some real challenges, and we'd like some proof of sustained delivery on sales expansion before popping any champagne. That uncertainty isn't necessarily reflected in the current valuation.

Burberry key facts Forward price/earnings ratio (next 12 months): 19.1

Ten year average forward price/earnings ratio: 20.3

Prospective dividend yield (next 12 months): 2.5% All ratios are sourced from Refinitiv. Please remember yields are variable and not a reliable indicator of future income. Keep in mind key figures shouldn't be looked at on their own - it's important to understand the big picture.

This article is original Hargreaves Lansdown content, published by Hargreaves Lansdown. It was correct as at the date of publication, and our views may have changed since then. Unless otherwise stated estimates, including prospective yields, are a consensus of analyst forecasts provided by Refinitiv. These estimates are not a reliable indicator of future performance. Yields are variable and not guaranteed. Investments rise and fall in value so investors could make a loss.

This article is not advice or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold any investment. No view is given on the present or future value or price of any investment, and investors should form their own view on any proposed investment. This article has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research and is considered a marketing communication. Non-independent research is not subject to FCA rules prohibiting dealing ahead of research, however HL has put controls in place (including dealing restrictions, physical and information barriers) to manage potential conflicts of interest presented by such dealing. Please see our full non-independent research disclosure for more information.