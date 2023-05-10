Compass - growth across the board, guidance raised

Compass has reported underlying first-half revenue of £15.8bn, with organic growth of 24.7%. There was growth across all regions, Europe of particular note, and net new business of 5.2%.

Underlying operating profit rose 41.1% to £1.1bn, with margins improving from 5.8% to 6.6%. Performance was driven mainly by top-line growth and pricing actions to offset inflation.

Underlying Free cash flow was up 63.9% to £590m, of which £202m was put towards acquisitions. Net debt was £3.2bn at the period end.

Guidance for 2023 has been raised. Operating profit growth, ignoring exchange rates, is now expected towards 30%, up from the previous guidance of over 20%. That's expected to come through organic revenue growth of 18% and operating margins of 6.7-6.8%.

The Board has approved an interim dividend of 15.0p per share and has announced a new £750m buyback following the completion of the previous £250m buyback that was completed in March.

The shares rose 1.5% in early trading.

Our view

Compass is a catering supplier. It feeds hungry mouths everywhere from stadiums to university halls and offices. It's a natural beneficiary of companies looking to outsource their food offerings (a classic move when economic conditions get tough). As more people return to offices, Compass is reaping rewards there too.

Last we heard, Compass estimates only around half of its target market currently outsource their food preparation, and the group commands about 10% of the £250bn food services business. That suggests there's a big slice of pie still up for grabs. And with over half of total revenue coming from non-cyclical sectors, Compass has another layer of shelter against challenging economic conditions.

Compass has been keen to point out that it still offers good value against the high street, suggesting that high inflation was helping to increase new business. The downside of inflation of course is the impact on margins.

Compass has been pulling all the levers it can to mitigate inflation. As well as price increases, menu management and a focus on where it buys its ingredients and equipment are some of the tools it has in its armoury. We're pleased to see continued progress, and the upgraded full-year margin guidance is a testament to the work behind the scenes to manage costs and price hikes.

Debt levels are within the Group's target range, but have been rising in absolute terms, but have come down relative to the improving business performance. There's a decent chunk of debt due to mature next year, so that'll either be a burden on cash or need to be rolled over at higher rates. Earlier in the year, Compass guided that net interest costs are likely to jump substantially in the current financial year because of higher average debt levels and interest rates.

Nonetheless, strong cash flows currently cover the dividend and pave the way for a £750m extension to the buyback. Given the improvement in profitability, we're comfortable with this level of cash returns to shareholders. As ever there are no guarantees.

Overall, we think Compass is an attractive business, with external conditions creating something of a perfect storm to boost demand for outsourcing. The Group's valuation is a touch ahead of the long-term average. That's fair if things go to plan, but any wobbles on margin recovery will likely put the valuation under pressure.

Compass key facts Forward price/earnings ratio (next 12 months): 22.4

Ten year average forward price/earnings ratio: 21.4

Prospective dividend yield (next 12 months): 2.3% All ratios are sourced from Refinitiv. Please remember yields are variable and not a reliable indicator of future income. Keep in mind key figures shouldn't be looked at on their own - it's important to understand the big picture.

This article is original Hargreaves Lansdown content, published by Hargreaves Lansdown. It was correct as at the date of publication, and our views may have changed since then. Unless otherwise stated estimates, including prospective yields, are a consensus of analyst forecasts provided by Refinitiv. These estimates are not a reliable indicator of future performance. Yields are variable and not guaranteed. Investments rise and fall in value so investors could make a loss.

