Dowlais - automotive steering performance in the right direction

In the four months to the end of April, Dowlais' underlying revenue rose 9% to £1.9bn, ignoring the effect of exchange rates. The Automotive division helped drive this uptick, with 11% growth as its Europe and US markets performed well. Powder Metallurgy revenues were flat year-on-year.

Underlying operating margins were up two percentage points on the prior year, helped by "significant" margin expansion in the Automotive division.

Automotive bookings were "healthy" in the period, with the majority of new orders relating to electric vehicles.

Full-year expectations remain unchanged, with underlying operating margin expected to rise over the year.

The shares rose 2.2% following the announcement.

