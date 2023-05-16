Imperial Brands - Full year guidance in-tact as volumes fall

Imperial Brands saw a 1% decrease in underlying half year revenues to £3.7bn. The group had "robust" pricing, but growth was held back by the exit from Russia and a 6.8% decline in volumes across the rest of Imperial's markets.

As a result, underlying operating profit for the first half was broadly flat, up just 0.8% to £1.7bn, ignoring the effect of exchange rates. This was in-line with previous guidance.

Free cash outflows of £432m compared to an inflow of £336m last year. But the company remains "on-track to deliver material inflows at the full year". Net debt was up from £9.8bn to £10.2bn.

The first half saw £500m of share buy backs, with similar levels expected in the second half. An interim dividend of 43.18p was declared.

Imperial is expecting an improvement in profitability in the second half, as price increases taken in the first half take full effect.

The shares were trading flat following the announcement

View the latest Imperial Brands share price and how to deal

Our view

HL view to follow.

Imperial Brands key facts Forward price/earnings ratio (next 12 months): 6.2

Ten year average forward price/earnings ratio: 9.9

Prospective dividend yield (next 12 months): 8.1% All ratios are sourced from Refinitiv. Please remember yields are variable and not a reliable indicator of future income. Keep in mind key figures shouldn't be looked at on their own - it's important to understand the big picture.

Sign up for updates on Imperial Brands

Find out more about Imperial Brands shares including how to invest

This article is original Hargreaves Lansdown content, published by Hargreaves Lansdown. It was correct as at the date of publication, and our views may have changed since then. Unless otherwise stated estimates, including prospective yields, are a consensus of analyst forecasts provided by Refinitiv. These estimates are not a reliable indicator of future performance. Yields are variable and not guaranteed. Investments rise and fall in value so investors could make a loss.

This article is not advice or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold any investment. No view is given on the present or future value or price of any investment, and investors should form their own view on any proposed investment. This article has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research and is considered a marketing communication. Non-independent research is not subject to FCA rules prohibiting dealing ahead of research, however HL has put controls in place (including dealing restrictions, physical and information barriers) to manage potential conflicts of interest presented by such dealing. Please see our full non-independent research disclosure for more information.