NVIDIA - Q1 results, numbers and outlook ahead of expectations

NVIDIA saw first quarter revenues down 13% to $7.2m. The largest segment, Data Center, saw sales grow by 14%. CEO Jensen Huang called out a need for these products to "transition from general purpose to accelerated computing as companies race to apply generative AI into every product, service and business process."

However, the increase was not enough to offset respective falls of 38% and 53% in Gaming and professional Visualisation.

Despite the fall in revenues, operating profit was up by 15% reflecting a 30% reduction in operating expenses. Both earnings and revenues were ahead of expectations.

Free cash flow nearly doubled to $2.6bn and NVIDIA ended the quarter with net debt of £4.4bn.The Company intends to pay out a quarterly dividend of 4 cents per share in June.

Guidance for the second quarter is looking for revenues of about $11bn, some 36% above consensus forecasts.

The shares were up 22.7% in today's pre-market trading.

View the latest NVIDIA share price and how to deal

Our view

Hl view to follow.

NVIDIA key facts Forward price/earnings ratio: 59.7

Ten year average forward price/earnings ratio: 26.3

Prospective dividend yield (next 12 months): 0.1% All ratios are sourced from Refinitiv. Please remember yields are variable and not a reliable indicator of future income. Keep in mind key figures shouldn't be looked at on their own - it's important to understand the big picture.

Sign up for updates on Nvidia

Find out more about Nvidia shares including how to invest

This article is original Hargreaves Lansdown content, published by Hargreaves Lansdown. Unless otherwise stated estimates, including prospective yields, are a consensus of analyst forecasts provided by Refnitiv. These estimates are not a reliable indicator of future performance. Yields are variable and not guaranteed. Investments rise and fall in value so investors could make a loss.

This article is not advice or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold any investment. No view is given on the present or future value or price of any investment, and investors should form their own view on any proposed investment. This article has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research and is considered a marketing communication. Non-independent research is not subject to FCA rules prohibiting dealing ahead of research, however HL has put controls in place (including dealing restrictions, physical and information barriers) to manage potential conflicts of interest presented by such dealing. Please see our full non-independent research disclosure for more information.