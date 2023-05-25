Pets at Home - record sales and profit better than expected

Pets at Home's full year revenue rose 6.6% to £1.4bn. In the core retail business, like-for-like growth was up 7.5% with revenue of £1.3bn. Sales were a record for the group. Growth was driven by food, while accessories declined. Grooming, pet sales and insurance commissions were flat. Vet Group revenue rose 13.3% to £122.8m, reflecting an improvement in joint venture fee income.

Profits rose at a lower rate than revenue, reflecting the lower margins of sales in retail, as customers held back on buying discretionary items. Underlying pre-tax profit of £136.4m was 4.8% up on last year. Overall profit performance was better than the group expected.

Free cash flow was £98.2m, up from £95.0m, and net debt was £366.7m, including leases.

Pets at Home said current trading remained "strong" and highlighted it was investing to make its products as affordable as "possible". It also acknowledged higher costs, including wages. For new financial year, the group expects sales to grow in-line with the medium-term target of 7%, and underlying pre-tax profit to be broadly flat with last year.

A final dividend of 8.3p was announced, taking the full year payment to 12.8p per share, an 8.5% improvement. A new £50m buyback was also announced.

The shares were unmoved in early trading.

Our view

HL view to follow.

Pets at Home key facts Forward price/earnings ratio (next 12 months): 17.2

Ten year average forward price/earnings ratio: 15.9

Prospective dividend yield (next 12 months): 3.5% All ratios are sourced from Refinitiv. Please remember yields are variable and not a reliable indicator of future income. Keep in mind key figures shouldn't be looked at on their own - it's important to understand the big picture.

This article is original Hargreaves Lansdown content, published by Hargreaves Lansdown. It was correct as at the date of publication, and our views may have changed since then. Unless otherwise stated estimates, including prospective yields, are a consensus of analyst forecasts provided by Refinitiv. These estimates are not a reliable indicator of future performance. Yields are variable and not guaranteed. Investments rise and fall in value so investors could make a loss.

This article is not advice or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold any investment. No view is given on the present or future value or price of any investment, and investors should form their own view on any proposed investment. This article has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research and is considered a marketing communication. Non-independent research is not subject to FCA rules prohibiting dealing ahead of research, however HL has put controls in place (including dealing restrictions, physical and information barriers) to manage potential conflicts of interest presented by such dealing. Please see our full non-independent research disclosure for more information.