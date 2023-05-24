SSE - investment continues as full-year profits jump

SSE's underlying operating profit rose 65% to Â£2.5bn, reflecting higher allowed revenues, permitted by the regulator, across its Transmission and Distribution businesses. Thermal profit more than tripled to Â£1.2bn, while output from the Renewables division was lower-than-planned as it suffered from unfavourable weather conditions.

SSE appear to have paused the sale of 25% its Distribution business, with the group stating that "retaining 100% ownership of SSE Distribution is the right strategy at this time."

This year's capital expenditure and investment is expected to above the record Â£2.8bn seen last year. Underlying EPS is expected to be at least 150p, compared to the 166p seen last year.

A final dividend of 67.7p per share takes full-year dividends to 96.7p, representing growth of 12.8%. To fund investment in its net zero plans, this year's dividend will be rebased to 60p, with annual increases of 5-10% targeted for the next three years.

The shares rose 2.3% following the announcement.

SSE key facts Forward price/earnings ratio (next 12 months): 12.7

Ten year average forward price/earnings ratio: 13.4

Prospective dividend yield (next 12 months): 3.2% All ratios are sourced from Refinitiv. Please remember yields are variable and not a reliable indicator of future income. Keep in mind key figures shouldn't be looked at on their own - it's important to understand the big picture.

