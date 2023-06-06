British American Tobacco - US disappoints, guidance unchanged

has updated on trading as it approaches its half-year end. It's the first trading update for recently appointed CEO Tadeu Morocco and one in which he refers to performance in U.S combustibles as disappointing.

Here the Group's share of market sales was down 0.4 percentage points. In other territories the combustibles have been performing 'well' as a result of pricing actions.

In vaping Vuse's share of market sales up 2.8 percentage points to 38.8% in key markets, but in heated tobacco glo's share of market volume fell from 19.3% to 18.2%.

Full year guidance remains unchanged.

The shares were up 1.2% following the announcement.

BATS key facts Forward price/earnings ratio (next 12 months): 6.5

Ten year average forward price/earnings ratio: 12.7

Prospective dividend yield (next 12 months): 9.8% All ratios are sourced from Refinitiv. Please remember yields are variable and not a reliable indicator of future income. Keep in mind key figures shouldn't be looked at on their own - it's important to understand the big picture.

