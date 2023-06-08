M&G - net inflows to Asset Management and Wealth over Q1

M&G reported first-quarter Assets Under Management and Administration (AUMA) of £344.0bn, broadly flat from the start of the year. Positive market movements offset a small net client outflow.

Excluding the illiquid Heritage portfolio, there were net inflows of £0.4bn. That compares to an outflow of £1.0bn in the fourth quarter of last year.

Momentum in Wholesale Asset Management accelerated further, helping to absorb expected outflows from institutional clients. As of March, 68% of mutual funds ranked in the upper two performance quartiles over one year and 75% over three years. Wealth benefited from growth in the PruFund range.

As voluntary redundancies kick in toward the end of the year, the total workforce is expected to reduce by around 4%. Other elements of the ongoing cost-saving programme continue.

The Shareholder Solvency II coverage ratio, a measure of balance sheet strength, rose from 199% to 200%.

The shares were broadly flat in early trading.

See the latest M&G share price, charts and how to trade

Our view

There wasn't anything too exciting to take away from M&G's first-quarter results. The transformation programme continues, with a renewed focus on the Asset Management and Wealth businesses. We're supportive of the narrowed focus, and momentum looks to be building in those two areas. Good news as net inflows have been hard to come by in recent years.

M&G comprises two main business areas, M&G asset management, and a retail & savings arm that's essentially a closed book of UK annuities (meaning it's not selling any new annuities). The closed books are seeing net outflows, so the focus from here is on building out the Asset Management and Wealth arms - hopefully taking them up to 50% of underlying operating profit by the end of 2025.

For an asset management company, the investment risk falls to the client. The fund manager hasn't made any promises about the return on offer, and if the investments perform poorly, the client ultimately takes the hit. As a result, regulatory rules aren't overly stringent. That helps free up cash that would otherwise be tied up to cover potential insurance claims, which can be returned to shareholders or invested to fund new growth.

That's important because future growth will be crucial to M&G's long-term success. The rise of low-cost passive investing has made investors increasingly price-sensitive, and active management fees are under pressure. That puts pressure on revenue. The obvious way to offset that headwind is by growing the group's assets under management or administration (AUMA), and that's why asset management is increasingly all about scale. The larger fund managers can afford to charge lower fees, helping them compete with passive alternatives, attracting new money and kick starting a virtuous circle.

With AUMA of £344bn, M&G is big, but not a giant in asset management terms. The PruFunds line of with-profits funds has been selling well, but the product isn't the easiest for everyday investors to understand due to its complex structure - though, progress looks good.

The revamped M&G Wealth platform looks to offer advisers an all-in-one platform, funnelling assets from customers into M&G or PruFund products. Progress is good and if it continues, PruFund solutions will be more accessible helping to flow growth for years to come.

The balance sheet is in a position of strength, which helps underpin the dividend. But investors should pay attention to free cash flow, which was negative in 2022. Existing capital can only sustain returns for so long, and the prospective 9.9% yield looks lofty to us. Nothing is guaranteed.

There are positive signs for the latest phase of M&G under new stewardship. But we'd like to see proof of more consistent flow growth, positive cash flow, and progress on cost cuts before getting too excited.

M&G key facts Forward price/book ratio (next 12 months): 1.67

Average forward price/book ratio since listing (2019): 0.98

Prospective dividend yield (next 12 months): 9.9% All ratios are sourced from Refinitiv. Please remember yields are variable and not a reliable indicator of future income. Keep in mind key figures shouldn't be looked at on their own - it's important to understand the big picture.

Sign up for updates on M&G

Find out more about M&G shares including how to invest

This article is original Hargreaves Lansdown content, published by Hargreaves Lansdown. It was correct as at the date of publication, and our views may have changed since then. Unless otherwise stated estimates, including prospective yields, are a consensus of analyst forecasts provided by Refinitiv. These estimates are not a reliable indicator of future performance. Yields are variable and not guaranteed. Investments rise and fall in value so investors could make a loss.

This article is not advice or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold any investment. No view is given on the present or future value or price of any investment, and investors should form their own view on any proposed investment. This article has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research and is considered a marketing communication. Non-independent research is not subject to FCA rules prohibiting dealing ahead of research, however HL has put controls in place (including dealing restrictions, physical and information barriers) to manage potential conflicts of interest presented by such dealing. Please see our full non-independent research disclosure for more information.