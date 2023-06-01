Pennon - rising costs restrict profit pipeline

Pennon's full-year underlying revenue rose 4.1% to £825.0m, reflecting contract wins by Pennon Water Services and a full twelve-month contribution from Bristol Water.

Underlying operating profit fell 35.5% to £153.1m due to higher power and inflation-related costs.

Free cash flow fell from an inflow of £11.9m to an outflow of £205.6m largely because of the higher investment levels made in the year to help boost water supplies, as well as increased interest payments. Net debt rose from £2.7bn to £3.0bn.

Revenue is expected to increase while power costs remain broadly flat in the new year. Overall, Pennon is expecting to see improvements in near-term earnings.

A final dividend of 29.77p per share takes the full-year total to 42.73p, representing a 10.9% increase on the prior year.

The shares were broadly flat following the announcement.

Pennon key facts Forward price/earnings ratio (next 12 months): 2.03

Ten year average forward price/earnings ratio: 1.65

Prospective dividend yield (next 12 months): 5.9% All ratios are sourced from Refinitiv. Please remember yields are variable and not a reliable indicator of future income. Keep in mind key figures shouldn't be looked at on their own - it's important to understand the big picture.

