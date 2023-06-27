Petrofac - orders building, E&C losses continue

Petrofac's trading update revealed a 65% increase in the order backlog to $5.6bn over the first six months of the year. Bidding activity in Engineering & Consulting (E and C) is particularly strong with a further $14bn of contracts up for award in 2023.

Asset Solutions and Integrated Energy Solutions (IES) are both trading in line with expectations, with the former expected to deliver first-half revenue of $0.7bn, and an operating margin of 2 to 3%. Net production at IES for the period is anticipated to be 0.6m barrels of oil, unchanged from the same period last year.

E and C revenues are likely to be around Â£0.5bn with operating losses in the region of $0.1bn, including $50m of write-downs relating to legacy contracts.

Petrofac expects free cash flow to be negative in the first half, but to be broadly neutral over the full year.

The shares were up 1.8% Â in early trading.

Our view

Petrofac key facts

Forward price/sales ratio (next 12 months): 0.16

Ten year average forward price/sales ratio: 0.45

Prospective dividend yield (next 12 months): 1.7%

