Shell - cash allocation shifts toward shareholder returns

Shell issued an update to shareholders ahead of its capital markets day.

Capital expenditure is expected to reduce to between $22bn-$25bn for 2024 and 2025, against a prior guidance range of $23bn-$27bn in 2023.

Shell also set out a target to reduce underlying operating costs between $2bn and $3bn by 2025.

These reductions underpin the promise to increase shareholder distributions to 30-40% of cash flows from operations, compared with 20-30% previously. In the short-term, that translates to a 15% increase in dividends from the second quarter onwards, and a pledge to repurchase at least $5bn of shares in the second half.

Shell has reiterated its commitment to net-zero emissions by 2050, but now envisages "stabilising liquids production to 2030" against previous targets to gradually reduce oil output.

The shares were flat following the announcement.

Shell key facts Forward price/earnings ratio (next 12 months): 6.3

Ten year average forward price/earnings ratio: 11.2

Prospective dividend yield (next 12 months): 4.7% All ratios are sourced from Refinitiv. Please remember yields are variable and not a reliable indicator of future income. Keep in mind key figures shouldn't be looked at on their own - it's important to understand the big picture.

