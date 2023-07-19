ASML - Full year guidance improves

ASML reported second quarter sales of €6.9bn, 27% more than the same period last year and towards the upper end of the company's guidance range. The growth was almost entirely driven by an uplift in system sales.

Operating profit grew by 37% benefitting from an improvement in gross margin.

Free cash generation fell from an inflow of €2.3bn to an outflow of €0.2bn reflecting a deterioration in conversion from operating profits to operating cashflows. Net cash was down to €1.8bn from €3.8bn.

Full year sales are expected to increase towards 30% compared to previous guidance of over 25%.

ASML bought back about €500m shares in the period and announced it will pay an interim dividend of €1.45 per share up 6% year on year.

The shares were flat in early trading.

ASML key facts Forward price/earnings ratio (next 12 months): 32.0

Ten year average forward price/earnings ratio: 28.2

Prospective dividend yield (next 12 months): 1.1% All ratios are sourced from Refinitiv. Please remember yields are variable and not a reliable indicator of future income. Keep in mind key figures shouldn't be looked at on their own - it's important to understand the big picture. Overseas dividends can be subject to withholding tax which might not be reclaimable.

