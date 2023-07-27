Barclays - rates provide a boost, benefits look to have peaked

Excluding the impact of securities over-issuance last year, Barclays reported half-year income of £13.5bn, a rise of 9%. Growth was driven mainly by the higher rate environments and increased US card balances, which offset declines in the investment bank.

Net interest margin (NIM, a measure of profitability in borrowing/lending) for the UK business rose to 3.20% but is expected to drop from here with full-year guidance down from 3.20% to around 3.15%.

Profit before tax rose 3% to £4.6bn, ahead of expectations as the additional £896m set aside for potential loan losses was lower than expected.

On June 30th, the CET1 ratio, a key measure of financial resilience, was 13.8% - comfortably ahead of the required level.

The board has announced a half-year dividend of 2.7p and intends to buy back up to £750m worth of shares.

The shares fell 4.2% in early trading.

Barclays key facts Forward price/book ratio (next 12 months): 0.41

Ten year average forward price/book ratio: 0.55

Prospective dividend yield (next 12 months): 6.0%

Ten year average Prospective dividend yield: 4.0% All ratios are sourced from Refinitiv. Please remember yields are variable and not a reliable indicator of future income. Keep in mind key figures shouldn't be looked at on their own - it's important to understand the big picture.

