Coca-Cola - price hikes fuel sales growth

Coca-Cola's revenue grew 11% on an organic basis, reaching $12.0bn in the second quarter. Growth was driven by a 10% rise in selling prices, as well as a 1% increase in concentrate sales.

Operating income came in at $2.4bn in the second quarter. Ignoring the effects of exchange rates and other items affecting comparability, there was a 15% increase in underlying operating profit. The associated margin grew by 1.47 percentage points to 32.1%, primarily driven by strong sales growth which was partially offset by increased marketing spend and higher operating costs.

Year-to-date free cash flow remained broadly flat at around $4.0bn. Net debt improved from $27.1 to $25.1bn.

The company raised its full-year organic revenue growth guidance from a range of 7%-8% to 8%-9%. That's driven an improvement in underlying earnings per share guidance, which is now expected to grow by 9%-11%, ignoring the impact of exchange rates and other items affecting comparability.

The shares were broadly flat in early trading.

Coca-Cola key facts Forward price/earnings ratio (next 12 months): 22.8

Ten year average forward price/earnings ratio: 22.1

Prospective dividend yield (next 12 months): 3.2%

Ten year average prospective dividend yield (next 12 months): 3.0% All ratios are sourced from Refinitiv. Please remember yields are variable and not a reliable indicator of future income. Keep in mind key figures shouldn't be looked at on their own - it's important to understand the big picture.

This article is original Hargreaves Lansdown content, published by Hargreaves Lansdown. It was correct as at the date of publication, and our views may have changed since then. Unless otherwise stated estimates, including prospective yields, are a consensus of analyst forecasts provided by Refinitiv. These estimates are not a reliable indicator of future performance. Yields are variable and not guaranteed. Investments rise and fall in value so investors could make a loss.

This article is not advice or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold any investment. No view is given on the present or future value or price of any investment, and investors should form their own view on any proposed investment. This article has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research and is considered a marketing communication. Non-independent research is not subject to FCA rules prohibiting dealing ahead of research, however HL has put controls in place (including dealing restrictions, physical and information barriers) to manage potential conflicts of interest presented by such dealing. Please see our full non-independent research disclosure for more information.