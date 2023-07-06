Currys - dividend ditched as profits fall

Currys full-year revenue fell 7% to £9.5bn on a like-for-like basis, with declines in all markets except Greece. This was due to a fall in consumer spending as persistent inflation and rising interest rates took their toll on consumers.

Group underlying operating profit fell 24% to £214m. The UK & Ireland division saw a 45% uplift to £170m, driven by a focus on more profitable sales and a successful cost-cutting programme. In the International division, underlying operating profit fell 73% to £44m as the market became overstocked, leading to heavily discounted products which prevented the pass-through of inflated costs.

Free cash flow fell from an inflow of £72m to an outflow of £74m, driven by lower profitability. The £44m net cash position turned to a net debt position of £97m.

Currys said the economic outlook remains "uncertain" in its main markets. No current-year guidance was given, but longer-term guidance for operating margins to reach 3% was reiterated.

The group decided not to declare a final dividend.

The shares dropped 12.1% following the announcement.

Our view

HL view to follow.

Currys key facts Forward price/earnings ratio (next 12 months): 6.9

Ten year average forward price/earnings ratio: 10.2

