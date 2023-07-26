GSK - strong Q2 prompts full-year upgrade

GSK saw second-quarter sales increase by 4% to £7.2bn, ignoring the effects of exchange rates. With COVID-19 medicines stripped out, the growth rate was 11%, with vaccines seeing the strongest uplift.

Underlying operating profit was up 11% to £2.2bn. That's a two percentage point increase in margin to 30.2%, largely reflecting the shift in sales mix away from less profitable COVID-19 products.

Free cash flow from continuing operations was up 34% to £348m. Year-to-date net debt has increased by £1bn to £18.2bn, including the impact of the £1.4bn acquisition of Bellus Health.

GSK declared a 14p dividend per share, with 56.5p in dividends expected for the year as a whole.

The Group has seen good business momentum across all product areas but particularly in HIV, as well as in General Medicines, driven by a strong allergy season. This has prompted an upgrade to full-year guidance. GSK's growth expectations now stand at 8%-10% for turnover, and 11-13% for underlying operating profit.

The shares were flat following the announcement.

GSK key facts Forward price/earnings ratio (next 12 months): 9.2

Ten year average forward price/earnings ratio: 11.3

Prospective dividend yield (next 12 months): 4.3% All ratios are sourced from Refinitiv. Please remember yields are variable and not a reliable indicator of future income. Keep in mind key figures shouldn't be looked at on their own - it's important to understand the big picture.

This article is original Hargreaves Lansdown content, published by Hargreaves Lansdown. It was correct as at the date of publication, and our views may have changed since then. Unless otherwise stated estimates, including prospective yields, are a consensus of analyst forecasts provided by Refinitiv. These estimates are not a reliable indicator of future performance. Yields are variable and not guaranteed. Investments rise and fall in value so investors could make a loss.

This article is not advice or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold any investment. No view is given on the present or future value or price of any investment, and investors should form their own view on any proposed investment. This article has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research and is considered a marketing communication. Non-independent research is not subject to FCA rules prohibiting dealing ahead of research, however HL has put controls in place (including dealing restrictions, physical and information barriers) to manage potential conflicts of interest presented by such dealing. Please see our full non-independent research disclosure for more information.