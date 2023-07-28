We don’t support this browser anymore.
In this section

Shares

IAG - record first half operating profit on demand rebound

Sophie Lund-Yates | 28 July 2023 | A A A

International Consolidated Airlines CDI

Sell: 162.35 | Buy: 162.40 | Change 7.40 (4.78%)
Chart View factsheet

Market closed | Prices delayed by at least 15 minutes | Switch to live prices

International Consolidated Airlines (IAG) has swung from €446m loss to underlying operating profit of €1.3bn in the first half. The rebound reflects good leisure travel demand, although business demand is recovering more slowly. Overall, underlying revenue climbed 45.3% to €13.6bn. The group has restored capacity to 94% of pre-pandemic levels and this is expected to reach 97% by the end of the year. On average, planes were 84.1% full in the period, slightly higher than pre-pandemic.

Net debt fell 26.7% to €7.6bn while free cash flow of €2.7bn, up around €1.0bn.

IAG highlighted that the summer quarter is 80% booked, with bookings lower for the final quarter but that this was broadly in-line with usual trends. The group remains mindful of the potential for disruption, including strikes, to affect performance in the short-term.

The shares rose 2.5% following the announcement.

Our view

HL view to follow.

