IAG - record first half operating profit on demand rebound

International Consolidated Airlines (IAG) has swung from €446m loss to underlying operating profit of €1.3bn in the first half. The rebound reflects good leisure travel demand, although business demand is recovering more slowly. Overall, underlying revenue climbed 45.3% to €13.6bn. The group has restored capacity to 94% of pre-pandemic levels and this is expected to reach 97% by the end of the year. On average, planes were 84.1% full in the period, slightly higher than pre-pandemic.

Net debt fell 26.7% to €7.6bn while free cash flow of €2.7bn, up around €1.0bn.

IAG highlighted that the summer quarter is 80% booked, with bookings lower for the final quarter but that this was broadly in-line with usual trends. The group remains mindful of the potential for disruption, including strikes, to affect performance in the short-term.

The shares rose 2.5% following the announcement.

