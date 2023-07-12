JD Wetherspoon - trading in-line, more growth expected next year

As it approaches the year end, JD Wetherspoon's trading update revealed that double digit growth in like-for-like (LFL) sales has continued into the final quarter. On a year-to-date basis LFL growth now stands at 12.9%.

Over the same period the company has shrunk the size of its estate by 28 pubs generating cash proceeds of £6.5m.

Net debt, which was £738m Â at the last count, has reduced further to £688m.

Full year profits for this financial year are expected to be in line with market expectations, which point to pre-tax profits of £33.8m.

JD Wetherspoon sees financial performance progressing further next year, driven by a continued improvement in sales and a slightly reduced expectation for cost increases.

The shares were up 4.2% following theÂ announcement.

JD Wetherspoon key facts Forward price/earnings ratio (next 12 months): 18.9

Ten year average forward price/earnings ratio: 17.1

Prospective dividend yield (next 12 months): 0.4% All ratios are sourced from Refinitiv. Please remember yields are variable and not a reliable indicator of future income. Keep in mind key figures shouldn't be looked at on their own - it's important to understand the big picture.

