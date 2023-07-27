McDonald's - Q2 better than forecast with growth in all segments

McDonald's total revenue in the second quarter was $6.5bn, with like-for-like sales up 11.7%, ahead of market estimates of 9.2%. Double-digit growth was seen in the US and overseas, both in operated and licensed markets.

Operating profits were $3.1bn, up 20% when excluding certain non-operating items.

Full year operating margins are still expected to land at about 45%, with free cash flow conversion of over 90%.

Earlier in the week, McDonald's announced a first-quarter dividend of $1.52 per share, an increase of 10.1%.

The shares were up 1.9% in pre-market trading.

Our view

McDonald's key facts Forward price/earnings ratio (next 12 months): 24.8

Ten year average forward price/earnings ratio: 19.0

Prospective dividend yield (next 12 months): 2.2%

Ten year average prospective dividend yield): 2.8% All ratios are sourced from Refinitiv. Please remember yields are variable and not a reliable indicator of future income. Keep in mind key figures shouldn't be looked at on their own - it's important to understand the big picture.

