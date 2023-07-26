NatWest - CEO steps down

Alison Rose has agreed by mutual consent to step down as Group CEO with immediate effect.

For an initial 12-month period, Paul Thwaite, CEO of the Commercial and Institutional business, will step into the role.

The news comes off the back of mounting pressure after Alison Rose admitted that she was the source of inaccurate information given to a BBC journalist.

The shares fell 2.8% in early trading.

NatWest key facts Forward price/book ratio (next 12 months): 0.64

Ten year average forward price/book ratio: 0.62

Prospective dividend yield (next 12 months): 7.4%

Ten year average prospective dividend yield: 3.6% All ratios are sourced from Refinitiv. Please remember yields are variable and not a reliable indicator of future income. Keep in mind key figures shouldn't be looked at on their own - it's important to understand the big picture.

