Nestle - price hikes continue to feed sales growth

Nestlé has reported first-half sales of CHF 46.3bn, reflecting organic growth of 8.7%. Price hikes of 9.5% drove growth as volumes were slightly lower, down 0.8%. Purina PetCare was the largest contributor to organic growth.

Underlying operating margins were 30 basis points higher 17.1%, ignoring the effect of exchange rates. Underlying operating profit rose 2.9% to CHF 7.9bn.

Free cash flow more than doubled to CHF 3.4bn, helped by the sale of the group's stake in Prometheus Biosciences. Net debt rose from CHF 48.2bn to CHF 55.6bn, largely as a result of buybacks and dividend payments.

The group has nudged up its full-year organic sales growth guidance from 6%-8% to 7%-8%. The underlying operating margin is still expected to be in the 17.0%-17.5% range.

The group completed CHF 2.4bn worth of buybacks in the first half.

The shares rose 1.8% following the announcement.

View the latest Nestlé share price and how to deal

Our view

HL view to follow.

Nestlé key facts Forward price/earnings ratio (next 12 months): 20.2

Ten year average forward price/earnings ratio: 21.5

Prospective dividend yield (next 12 months): 3.0%

Ten year average prospective dividend yield: 3.0% All ratios are sourced from Refinitiv. Please remember yields are variable and not a reliable indicator of future income. Keep in mind key figures shouldn't be looked at on their own - it's important to understand the big picture.

Sign up for updates on Nestlé

Find out more about Nestlé shares including how to invest

This article is original Hargreaves Lansdown content, published by Hargreaves Lansdown. It was correct as at the date of publication, and our views may have changed since then. Unless otherwise stated estimates, including prospective yields, are a consensus of analyst forecasts provided by Refinitiv. These estimates are not a reliable indicator of future performance. Yields are variable and not guaranteed. Investments rise and fall in value so investors could make a loss.

This article is not advice or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold any investment. No view is given on the present or future value or price of any investment, and investors should form their own view on any proposed investment. This article has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research and is considered a marketing communication. Non-independent research is not subject to FCA rules prohibiting dealing ahead of research, however HL has put controls in place (including dealing restrictions, physical and information barriers) to manage potential conflicts of interest presented by such dealing. Please see our full non-independent research disclosure for more information.