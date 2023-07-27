We don’t support this browser anymore.
Nestle - price hikes continue to feed sales growth

Aarin Chiekrie | 27 July 2023

Nestle Sa Ordinary CHF0.01

Sell: 108.08 | Buy: 108.12 | Change 2.86 (2.72%)
Nestlé has reported first-half sales of CHF 46.3bn, reflecting organic growth of 8.7%. Price hikes of 9.5% drove growth as volumes were slightly lower, down 0.8%. Purina PetCare was the largest contributor to organic growth.

Underlying operating margins were 30 basis points higher 17.1%, ignoring the effect of exchange rates. Underlying operating profit rose 2.9% to CHF 7.9bn.

Free cash flow more than doubled to CHF 3.4bn, helped by the sale of the group's stake in Prometheus Biosciences. Net debt rose from CHF 48.2bn to CHF 55.6bn, largely as a result of buybacks and dividend payments.

The group has nudged up its full-year organic sales growth guidance from 6%-8% to 7%-8%. The underlying operating margin is still expected to be in the 17.0%-17.5% range.

The group completed CHF 2.4bn worth of buybacks in the first half.

The shares rose 1.8% following the announcement.

Our view

Nestlé key facts

  • Forward price/earnings ratio (next 12 months): 20.2
  • Ten year average forward price/earnings ratio: 21.5
  • Prospective dividend yield (next 12 months): 3.0%
  • Ten year average prospective dividend yield: 3.0%

All ratios are sourced from Refinitiv. Please remember yields are variable and not a reliable indicator of future income. Keep in mind key figures shouldn't be looked at on their own - it's important to understand the big picture.

This article is original Hargreaves Lansdown content, published by Hargreaves Lansdown. It was correct as at the date of publication, and our views may have changed since then. Unless otherwise stated estimates, including prospective yields, are a consensus of analyst forecasts provided by Refinitiv. These estimates are not a reliable indicator of future performance. Yields are variable and not guaranteed. Investments rise and fall in value so investors could make a loss.

