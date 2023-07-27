RELX - dividend raised, growth expected to continue

RELX reported half-year revenue of £4.5bn, reflecting underlying growth of 8%. Performance was broad-based across the larger digital business areas, with the recovery of face-to-face activity helping Exhibitions rise 27%.

Underlying operating profit rose 16% to £1.5bn with growth driven by the recovery of face-to-face activity. Revenue growth outpaced the rise in costs, helping margins rise from 31.2% to 33.0%.

Net debt at 30 June 2023 was flat at £6.9bn, or 2.2 times cash profit. Free cash flow was £39m higher, at £928m.

Growth in underlying revenue and operating profit are expected to remain ahead of historical trends over the year.

The board has announced an interim dividend of 17.0p, up 8%. As of today, the ongoing £800m buyback has £200m left to go, with aims to complete by the end of the year.

The shares rose 4.1% in early trading.

Relx key facts Forward price/earnings ratio (next 12 months): 21.7

Ten year average forward price/earnings ratio: 19.1

Prospective dividend yield (next 12 months): 2.4%

Ten year average prospective dividend yield: 2.6% All ratios are sourced from Refinitiv. Please remember yields are variable and not a reliable indicator of future income. Keep in mind key figures shouldn't be looked at on their own - it's important to understand the big picture.

