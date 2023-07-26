Rio Tinto - dividend cut as lower prices pull profits down

Rio Tinto reported a 10% drop in half-year revenue to $26.7bn and underlying cash profit (EBITDA) fell 25% to $11.7bn.

Performance was impacted by lower prices across core commodities and higher costs, offset to some degree by higher iron ore sales.

Free cash flow fell from $7.1bn to $3.8bn, largely due to lower profits. Net debt, rose $0.2bn from the start of the year to $4.4bn.

The board has proposed a dividend of $1.77, down 34% and in line with the policy of paying out 50% of underlying earnings.

The shares fell 2.1% in early trading.

Our view

Rio Tinto key facts Forward price/book ratio (next 12 months): 1.99

Ten year average forward price/book ratio: 1.83

Prospective dividend yield (next 12 months): 5.8%

Ten year average prospective divident yield: 6.3% All ratios are sourced from Refinitiv. Please remember yields are variable and not a reliable indicator of future income. Keep in mind key figures shouldn't be looked at on their own - it's important to understand the big picture.

