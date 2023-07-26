Rolls Royce - first half materially ahead of expectations

Rolls-Royce released an unexpected trading update ahead of its half-year results on August 3. Performance in the first half is expected to be "materially" above market expectations and full-year guidance has been updated as a result.

First-half underlying operating profit is now expected to be in the £660m-£680m range, ahead of previous market expectations of £328m. This was driven mainly by a roughly £480m improvement in the group's important Civil Aerospace division.

Free cash flow is also expected to be in the range of £340m-£360m, ahead of previous market expectations of £50m. This is being driven by improved underlying operating profits in the group's three main divisions, which is more than offsetting cash outflows as inventory levels rise.

Full-year underlying operating profit and free cash flow guidance have also been upgraded, from ranges of £0.8bn-£1.0bn to £.2bn-£1.4bn and £0.6bn-£0.8bn to £0.9bn-£1.0bn respectively.

The shares jumped 21.4% following the announcement.

Rolls-Royce key facts Forward price/sales ratio (next 12 months): 0.88

Ten year average forward price/sales ratio: 0.99

Prospective dividend yield (next 12 months): 0.6%

Ten year average prospective dividend yield: 1.6% All ratios are sourced from Refinitiv. Please remember yields are variable and not a reliable indicator of future income. Keep in mind key figures shouldn't be looked at on their own - it's important to understand the big picture.

