Shell - more buybacks and raised dividend as profits plummet

Shell's second quarter revenue fell 14.2% to $74.6bn. Integrated Gas saw a decline of 27.3% reflecting lower realised prices and lower trading activity.Â Revenue from Renewables and Energy Solutions dropped by 36.8%. Here Shell noted lower demand and decreased volatility in its trading activities.

Underlying earnings fell by 47% to $5.1bn with the biggest fall seen in Upstream. This reflected lower oil prices, and lower production volumes largely due to disposals.

Free cash flow was relatively stable down to $12.1bn from $12.5bn. Falling capital expenditure largely offset the reduction in operating cash flows.

This quarter Upstream production is set to remain relatively stable but is expected to fall in Integrated Gas, reflecting scheduled Â maintenance.

Shell increased the quarterly dividend to $0.3310 per share. Share buy backs in the period totalled $3.6bn and a fresh $3.0bn was announced today.Â

The shares fell 1.9% in early trading.

View the latest Shell share price and how to deal

Our view

HL view to follow.

Shell key facts Forward price/earnings ratio (next 12 months): 10.3

Ten year average forward price/earnings ratio: 7.4

Prospective dividend yield (next 12 months): 4.8%

Ten year average prospective dividend yield: 5.8% All ratios are sourced from Refinitiv. Please remember yields are variable and not a reliable indicator of future income. Keep in mind key figures shouldn't be looked at on their own - it's important to understand the big picture.

Sign up to receive Shell research updates

View the latest Shell share price and how to deal

This article is original Hargreaves Lansdown content, published by Hargreaves Lansdown. It was correct as at the date of publication, and our views may have changed since then. Unless otherwise stated estimates, including prospective yields, area consensus of analyst forecasts provided by Refinitiv. These estimates are not a reliable indicator of future performance. Yields are variable and not guaranteed. Investments rise and fall in value so investors could make a loss.

This article is not advice or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold any investment. No view is given on the present or future value or price of any investment, and investors should form their own view on any proposed investment. This article has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research and is considered a marketing communication. Non-independent research is not subject to FCA rules prohibiting dealing ahead of research, however HL has put controls in place (including dealing restrictions, physical and information barriers) to manage potential conflicts of interest presented by such dealing. Please see our full non-independent research disclosure for more information.