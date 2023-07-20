We don’t support this browser anymore.
This means our website may not look and work as you would expect. Read more about browsers and how to update them here.

Skip to main content
  • Register
  • My watchlists
  • Help
  • Contact us

In this section

Shares

Tesla - price cuts dent profits

Sophie Lund-Yates | 20 July 2023 | A A A

No recommendation

No news or research item is a personal recommendation to deal. All investments can fall as well as rise in value so you could get back less than you invest.

Tesla Inc USD0.001

Sell: 273.70 | Buy: 273.72 | Change -17.55 (-6.03%)
Chart View factsheet

Market closed | Prices delayed by at least 15 minutes | Switch to live prices

Tesla's revenue rose 47% to $24.9bn, mostly driven by automotive revenue. A 21% increase in operating costs contributed to a 3% fall in operating profit to $2.4bn. Tesla cut its vehicle prices in the period, which helped underpin demand but also dented profitability too.

The group delivered 466,140 vehicles, an increase of 83%, while production rose 86%.

Tesla generated free cash flow of $1.0bn.

Looking ahead, the group said it's focussed on reducing costs and expects to deliver 1.8m cars this year.

Tesla shares fell 4.2% in after-hours trading.

View the latest Tesla share price and how to deal

Our view

HL view to follow.

Tesla key facts

  • Forward price/earnings ratio (next 12 months): 70.3
  • Ten year book forward price/earnings ratio: 118.4
  • Prospective dividend yield (next 12 months): 0.0%

All ratios are sourced from Refinitiv. Please remember yields are variable and not a reliable indicator of future income. Keep in mind key figures shouldn't be looked at on their own - it's important to understand the big picture.

Sign up for updates on Tesla

Find out more about Tesla shares including how to invest

This article is original Hargreaves Lansdown content, published by Hargreaves Lansdown. It was correct as at the date of publication, and our views may have changed since then. Unless otherwise stated estimates, including prospective yields, are a consensus of analyst forecasts provided by Refinitiv. These estimates are not a reliable indicator of future performance. Yields are variable and not guaranteed. Investments rise and fall in value so investors could make a loss.

This article is not advice or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold any investment. No view is given on the present or future value or price of any investment, and investors should form their own view on any proposed investment. This article has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research and is considered a marketing communication. Non-independent research is not subject to FCA rules prohibiting dealing ahead of research, however HL has put controls in place (including dealing restrictions, physical and information barriers) to manage potential conflicts of interest presented by such dealing. Please see our full non-independent research for more information.


More share research

SSE - guidance in-tact despite windless start to year

Derren Nathan

easyJet - profits soar but outlook uncertain

Sophie Lund-Yates

IDS - revenue a touch higher, new CEO announced

Matt Britzman

Vistry - 2023 guidance intact despite slowdown in private sales

Derren Nathan