Tesla - price cuts dent profits

Tesla's revenue rose 47% to $24.9bn, mostly driven by automotive revenue. A 21% increase in operating costs contributed to a 3% fall in operating profit to $2.4bn. Tesla cut its vehicle prices in the period, which helped underpin demand but also dented profitability too.

The group delivered 466,140 vehicles, an increase of 83%, while production rose 86%.

Tesla generated free cash flow of $1.0bn.

Looking ahead, the group said it's focussed on reducing costs and expects to deliver 1.8m cars this year.

Tesla shares fell 4.2% in after-hours trading.

Tesla key facts Forward price/earnings ratio (next 12 months): 70.3

Ten year book forward price/earnings ratio: 118.4

Prospective dividend yield (next 12 months): 0.0% All ratios are sourced from Refinitiv. Please remember yields are variable and not a reliable indicator of future income. Keep in mind key figures shouldn't be looked at on their own - it's important to understand the big picture.

