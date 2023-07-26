Visa - Earnings beat forecasts despite step down in US growth

Visa's third quarter revenue grew by 13% to $8.1bn, ignoring the effect of currency movements, broadly in line with analyst expectations. The strongest growth was seen in cross border volumes, excluding Europe, which were up 22%. Payments volume growth was more muted at 9% due to a fall in US growth over the quarter. This was mainly driven by moderating inflation which implies slower increases in the value of transactions processed by the Visa network.

Underlying net profit increased at a slower rate, up 7% to $4.5bn, as a small fall in operating expenses failed to offset an increase in the tax rate from 10.9% to 19.2%.

Visa generated free cash flow of $13.1bn up from $12.3bn. Net debt was $12.5bn at the end of the period.

The group bought back $3.0bn worth of shares, and a dividend of $0.45 per share was announced.

The shares opened flat following the announcement.

Visa key facts Forward price/earnings ratio (next 12 months): 24.9

Ten year average forward price/earnings ratio: 26.6

Prospective dividend yield (next 12 months): 0.8% All ratios are sourced from Refinitiv. Please remember yields are variable and not a reliable indicator of future income. Keep in mind key figures shouldn't be looked at on their own - it's important to understand the big picture.

