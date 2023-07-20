Vistry - 2023 guidance intact despite slowdown in private sales

Housebuilder Vistry's first half trading update reported a small rise in the average weekly sales rate from 0.84 to 0.86.

The Partnerships division which includes a contribution from Countrywide for the first time has seen completions nearly treble to 3,203. Its underlying first half revenue is expected to jump from £426m to £930m.

In Housebuilding, challenging conditions meant completions fell 22% to 2,847, with adjusted revenue down from £902m to £810m. Several bulk transactions have helped private sales prices remain resilient.

Net debt at the period end stood at £330m, compared to net cash of £115m a year ago. That reflected higher cash demands of the enlarged Group, as well internal investment.

Vistry noted a slowdown in private sales activity following recent interest rises. Nonetheless, underlying pre-tax earnings are still expected to be £450m. This is underpinned by targeted cost savings and 57% growth in forward sales to £4.2bn, largely due to the integration of Countrywide.

The shares climbed 1.7% following the announcement.

Our view

Vistry key facts Forward price/book ratio (next 12 months): 1.1

Ten year average forward price/book ratio: 0.7

Prospective dividend yield (next 12 months): 5.8% All ratios are sourced from Refinitiv. Please remember yields are variable and not a reliable indicator of future income. Keep in mind key figures shouldn't be looked at on their own - it's important to understand the big picture.

